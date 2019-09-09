A man who was once ruled to be a sexually violent person will move to 1612 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road on Monday, Sept. 16, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Jimmie L. Mable, 71, formerly of Beloit, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1994, according to online court records. The victims were girls Mable knew.

Mable was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was scheduled to be released in 2013. He was instead detained at a state Department of Health Services facility after a Rock County jury agreed with an attorney general’s petition that Mable was a sexually violent person who was likely to reoffend and should be held and treated under a civil commitment until he was no longer considered sexually violent.

While placed at this address, Mable is forbidden to have unsupervised contact with minors; patronize taverns, bars or liquor stores; contact victims; or consume alcohol or drugs. He must comply with standard sex-offender rules and cooperate with GPS monitoring.

Mable will be the second person released to the same address this year. Richard A. Isabell, 59, also formerly judged to be a sexually violent person, was placed there in August.

For information about this placement, call the department at 608-301-9812.