The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Rock County and counties north and west from 7 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service Thursday forecast rainfall of at least 1 to 2 inches across a swath of southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin over that period, with higher amounts possible.
Moderate flooding is forecast for the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong and the Rock River at Afton, according to the National Weather Service's Sullivan office.
The Rock River gauge at Lake Koshkonong had reached 10.5 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is 10 feet, and minor flooding is occurring, according to the weather service's website.
The forecast calls for the river to rise to nearly 11.1 feet by Wednesday. At that level, widespread flooding of roads and docks occurs in the towns of Koshkonong and Sumner, according to the website.
The Rock River gauge at Afton was at 10.3 feet Thursday morning. Flood stage is 9 feet. If the river rises to the forecast 11.1-foot level, floodwaters will affect Riverside Park and South River Road in Janesville, and lowland and agricultural flooding will occur in the Afton and Janesville areas.
