TOWN OF AVON

The light that could be seen for miles emanating from southwestern Rock County on Friday night was from a Department of Natural Resources controlled burn in the wild area known as the Avon Bottoms, according to a supervisor with Rock County Communications.

The DNR started the burning during the day in the state natural area along the Sugar River, and it continued into the night, the supervisor said around 9:35 p.m.

The emergency dispatch center asked if any help was needed and was told all was under control, the supervisor said.