A Janesville firefighter climbs a ladder as flames dance on the outside of a two-story home at 808 E. Holmes St. on Sunday night in Janesville. Five people in the home, along with three cats, escaped the fire, which authorities believe started in the rear of the two-story home.
“Everything I’ve worked for is lost,” said John Twing as he stood across the street from his home at 808 E. Holmes St., Janesville, after a fire started in the back of the home Sunday, Dec. 26. Five residents within the home, along with three cats, were able to escape the fire.
Janesville firefighters respond to a fire inside a two-story home at 808 E. Holmes St. on Sunday, Dec. 26. Five residents within the home, along with three cats, were able to escape the fire that was believed to begin the rear of the home.
Fire crews from multiple departments flocked to a fire in the Fourth Ward neighborhood Sunday night that burned the rear of a house and displaced two residents, a Janesville Fire Department official said.
Janesville Fire Department Deputy Chief John McManus told The Gazette that firefighters were still investigating what caused a fire at a two-story home at 808 W. Holmes St. that dates to the 19th century.
McManus said police from Janesville arrived to the residence shortly after 5:24 p.m. Sunday to see the back of the house “fully engulfed” in flames.
A resident told a Gazette reporter on scene that five people were in the house when the fire broke out and that everyone evacuated safely. McManus said fire trucks, equipment, an ambulance and some crews remained on scene after 7 p.m. Sunday.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire, and the extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known, but a resident who said he lives in the house’s basement indicated he lost some clothing and electronics in the fire.
A Gazette reporter saw police and fire officials work to extinguish another small fire that appeared to have started on the ground in the backyard of a house a few residences away. It wasn’t immediately clear if that fire was related to the one at 808 Holmes St.
McManus said the American Red Cross was assisting two residents who were displaced by the fire.
One resident told a Gazette reporter that three cats were safely evacuated but more might have been in the house as it burned. The reporter observed firefighters on scene attempting to use an oxygen tank and mask to revive at least one cat.
A resident a few doors down told a Gazette reporter he heard a “gunshot”-type noise around the time the fire is thought to have broken out.
The man said he told his family member to “get down,” and then heard police and fire department sirens coming toward the Fourth Ward.
Fire departments from Milton, Footville and Evansville assisted in the response, McManus said.
Gazette photographer Anthony Wahl contributed to this report. This story will be updated.