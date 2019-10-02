JANESVILLE

Rock County will test its outdoor warning sirens for the last time this year at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sirens will sound for one to two minutes. Residents should listen to local radio stations or weather radios for weather information during testing, according to a news release.

Residents are reminded not to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.

Testing will resume April 1, 2020, according to the release.

Residents who find a siren is not working properly should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office's Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

For more information about the outdoor warning system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.