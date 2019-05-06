JANESVILLE

Identity thieves using the “felony lane gang” method were in Janesville on Thursday, and police would not be surprised if more victims come forward.

“They don’t come up here just for one theft, so there will be multiple victims,” said Detective Chris Buescher of the Janesville Police Department.

Buescher issued a crime alert Monday with photos from a credit union surveillance camera, asking for anyone with information to contact Buescher.

Thieves smashed a car window at the Janesville Athletic Club, 1301 Black Bridge Road, and stole a purse Thursday afternoon, according the crime alert.

That’s the first step in the felony lane gang method, which has been used nationwide for many years. Gyms, day care centers, dog parks and large public events, where women are likely to leave purses in their cars, are frequent targets, Buescher said.

Often, it’s men who steal the purses and women who take the next step, Buescher said.

After the Janesville theft, two women showed up in the drive-through at the Blackhawk Community Credit Union in Delavan and tried to cash a check for nearly $2,400, Buescher said.

The check had been stolen in Blanchardville.

Police released images apparently taken by the credit union’s cameras showing what appear to be two women in an SUV.

Felony lane gang thieves often use rental cars, and the women sometimes wear wigs so they will look more like the photo on the stolen ID, Buescher said.

A teller got suspicious, probably because of the large amount, and delayed the transaction, Buescher said.

The suspects drove off, but the credit union retained the ID card.

Buescher said financial institutions have gotten better at spotting such fraud attempts: “They’ve been training their folks to look for that type of thing, especially when they’re cashing large-dollar checks.”

“Felony lane gang” refers to a method rather than a specific gang. The method apparently originated in Florida.

Groups of roving criminals employ the method, often moving from town to town to avoid detection. Arrests in felony lane gang crimes in Nebraska last fall reportedly included two people from Florida and a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin.

The name refers to the thieves’ frequent use of the bank drive-up lane that is farthest from the teller.

Previous felony lane gang crimes were reported in Janesville in March 2018 and summer 2017.

Buescher said the crime is a timely reminder, with many outdoor events scheduled in the months ahead. He advised people to lock purses in trunks or at least cover the purse with a coat so it can’t be seen.

Buescher said felony lane gang thefts in years past in this area have included dog-walking areas in Jefferson County and Janesville, gyms and at Shopiere Days.