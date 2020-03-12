Tonight's area WIAA boys sectional semifinal basketball games will be played before a restricted number of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Division 3, top-seeded Beloit Turner plays second-seeded Edgerton at Janesville Craig.

In Division 2, top-seeded Elkhorn plays third-seeded Waukesha West at Burlington High.

Per WIAA policy issued Thursday morning, attendance at the games will be limited to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel.

The policy also extends to all other basketball sectionals across the state and to the WIAA girls state basketball tournament, which began Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

"This WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a news release. "As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Tickets purchased for the state tournament through the WIAA or Resch Center will be refunded, the release stated. Tickets purchased to events through schools will be refunded by those schools.

"No spectator tickets are available," Elkhorn officials tweeted from their official account @EAHSElks. "Please keep your ticket if you wish to get a refund. Info will be posted soon."

Craig athletic director Ben McCormick said Thursday afternoon that officials from Turner and Edgerton had distributed their 88 allotted tickets. No tickets will be available for purchase at Craig. Fans that are a part of the select group from each program will enter through Door 5 only at Craig.

The WIAA's decision came one day after the NBA suspended its basketball season. Also on Thursday, the NHL suspended play, Major League Baseball suspended spring training and announced a delay in the start of the regular season and college basketball conference tournaments were canceled across the country.