JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Rock County will hold sign-up events in November for families who need assistance with Christmas food and toys.

Families can sign up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Salvation Army's Janesville headquarters, 514 Sutherland Ave.

Families who attend must bring photo identification, a food stamp letter, a bill verifying address within the last 30 days, and birth certificates and verification of income for all members of the household.

The Salvation Army's Beloit corps will hold a sign-up event for Beloit and South Beloit, Illinois, residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

The food and toy distribution is planned for Dec. 18 and 19 at the Salvation Army in Janesville and the Salvation Army community center in Beloit, 628 Broad St.

For questions about Christmas assistance in Janesville, call 608-757-8300. For assistance in Beloit, call 608-365-6572.