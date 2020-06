JANESVILLE

Emergency storm sewer repair is taking place on Dodge Street, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

The westbound lane of Dodge Street will be closed until 5 p.m. today from South Jackson Street to South Franklin Street.

Street parking on the north side of the street is prohibited, according to the release.

Drivers should expect delays and congestion in the area.

For more information about the closure, call the Operations Division at 608-755-3110.