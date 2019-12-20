JANESVILLE

Water will be shut-off on Janesville's north side for emergency water main repairs starting at 10 a.m. today, according to a city news release.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. and water should be restored at that time.

Affected areas include:

Highway 14 from Bell Street to west Highway 51.

Newville Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.

Kennedy Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.

All areas between Newville Road and Kennedy Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.

For questions, call the Janesville Water Utility at 608-755-3115.