JANESVILLE

Water will be shut-off on Janesville's north side for emergency water main repairs starting at 10 a.m. today, according to a city news release.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. and water should be restored at that time.

Affected areas include:

  • Highway 14 from Bell Street to west Highway 51.
  • Newville Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.
  • Kennedy Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.
  • All areas between Newville Road and Kennedy Road from Highway 14 north to the city limits.

For questions, call the Janesville Water Utility at 608-755-3115.

