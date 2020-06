JANESVILLE

A section of Bostwick Avenue will be closed for emergency storm sewer repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, according to a city news release.

Bostwick Avenue will be closed from East Racine Street to Home Park Avenue. Access to driveways will be allowed only from Home Park Avenue, according to the release.

Motorists should expect traffic congestion in the area during repairs.

For more information, call the Janesville Operations Division at 608-755-3110.