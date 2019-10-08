ELKHORN

Police are trying to identify a man who asked a child to get into his car and help him find a lost puppy.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Meadow Lane, according to a news release from the Elkhorn Police Department.

A 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were playing outside when a small red car pulled up next to them. The male driver asked the girl to help him find his “lost puppy.” When she declined, the car drove away, the news release said.

No further description of the driver is available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to speak to Detective Kim Bass or Detective Rob Rayfield. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or electronically at p3tips.com.

Police are also asking parents to review the “No, Go, Tell” safety tips with their children:

No: Yell “No!” if an unknown person asks a child to approach an unknown vehicle or house. If someone tries to grab a child, the child should yell “This person is trying to take me” or “This person is not my mother/father.”

Encourage children to make every effort to escape by pulling away, yelling, kicking, attracting someone’s attention or otherwise resisting in any way they can.