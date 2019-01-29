ELKHORN

Elkhorn police are looking for the driver of a stolen minivan who is suspected of driving away from a Mobil gas station without paying Jan. 20.

Police said a bluish-green 2007 to 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan pulled up to the pumps at the Mobil station, 195 E. Commerce Court, about 4:08 p.m. Jan. 20, according to an alert issued Tuesday.

What appeared to be a white female pumped $39.95 worth of gas and left without paying. The woman was wearing a black hooded jacket, tight gray leggings with a black stripe down the side, and black boots, according to the alert.

The minivan had the Wisconsin registration plate 571ZDF, which police said is registered as stolen out of Madison, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210 or email Capt. A.J. Brandl at abrandl@elkhornpd.org or Officer Renner at crenner@elkhornpd.org.