ELKHORN

Elkhorn police are looking for the driver of a stolen minivan who is suspected of driving away from a Mobil gas station without paying Jan. 20.

Police said a bluish-green 2007 to 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan pulled up to the pumps at the Mobil station, 195 E. Commerce Court, about 4:08 p.m. Jan. 20, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 

What appeared to be a white female pumped $39.95 worth of gas and left without paying. The woman was wearing a black hooded jacket, tight gray leggings with a black stripe down the side, and black boots, according to the alert.

The minivan had the Wisconsin registration plate 571ZDF, which police said is registered as stolen out of Madison, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210 or email Capt. A.J. Brandl at abrandl@elkhornpd.org or Officer Renner at crenner@elkhornpd.org.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse