Polls open across the state at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the few who turn out.
Tuesday's primary results will determine who will be a candidate in the April 6 elections. Spring elections are nonpartisan.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said this election is likely to draw 7,000 to 8,000 to the polls here—a low turnout even for a spring primary election.
Most county residents will have only one race on their ballots, the statewide race for superintendent of public instruction. Seven candidates are running. Voters will vote for one.
A candidates forum and candidate interviews can be found on the website of the nonpartisan, nonprofit public affairs organization, WisconsinEye.
The only other race in Rock County is the Whitewater School Board primary, where five candidates are competing for two spots on the April ballot.
Note that COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Voters are encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required to. Photo ID is required. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Voters must be registered, but they can register at the polls with proof of residency. See details on this and other election topics, including poll locations, at myvote.wi.gov or contact your municipal clerk.