EDGERTON

A bomb threat discovered at Edgerton High School means students and their backpacks will be searched as they enter school Thursday, according to an email from Superintendent Dennis Pauli.

The message, discovered in a restroom, said the bomb would go off Thursday, according to the email, so school officials and police are securing the building Wednesday night.

Students will not be allowed inside the school until 7 a.m., and they must enter at the main entrance, door A, or the entrance next to the green space, door E.

Plans are for Edgerton police to help with the searches and to provide an increased presence at the school Thursday.