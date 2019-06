JANESVILLE

Eastbound traffic on West Wall Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, until Thursday, June 27, according to a city news release.

The closure spans from North Jackson Street to North Franklin Street. Westbound traffic and angled parking near the police department will remain open.

Crews will be working on City Hall renovations during this time, according to the release.

For more information or questions, call senior engineer Ahan Bizjak at 608-755-3171.