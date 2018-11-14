BELOIT
All eastbound lanes on Maple Avenue from Sixth Street to Fourth Street will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 15, according to a news release.
Crews are working to install water service as part of a new facilities project for the Beloit School District. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.
Lanes are expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 23.
For more information, contact project manager Bill Frisbee at 608-364-6690 or frisbee@beloitwi.gov.
