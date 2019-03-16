JANESVILLE

The right eastbound lane of Interstate 90/39 is closed as authorities respond to a traffic accident with injury, according to a news release.

The accident occurred at 8:46 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 173 on the eastbound side of the Interstate, said a shift supervisor with the Rock County Communications Center.

Eastbound traffic travels south through Rock County.

The communications center deferred comment to the State Patrol, which is handling the incident.

A spokeswoman for the State Patrol said as of 9 p.m. Saturday, no details had been reported to the regional office in DeForest. She did not know the severity and was unsure if officials planned to write a press release with more information.