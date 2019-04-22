JANESVILLE

All eastbound lanes on Highway 14/Humes Road will close overnight at Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation project update.

Lanes will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. Motorist should expect delays and use alternate, local routes during this time.

The closure is part of the interstate expansion process at Highway 25/Milton Avenue to Highway 14/Humes Road interchanges.

For more information or project updates, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.