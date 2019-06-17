JANESVILLE

Highway 14 was shut down just west of Janesville on Monday afternoon after a crash.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. at Highway 14 and Hackbarth Road.

The closure was expected to last more than two hours, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

A Gazette photographer at the scene said it appears a motorcycle, a truck and a car were involved.

The closure was between East River Road and County E, just west of the Rock River, said a spokesman for Rock County Communications.

This story will be updated.