JANESVILLE

East Milwaukee Street will close from 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, under Interstate 90/39, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation.

Crews will remove and replace the southbound Interstate bridge over East Milwaukee Street. Drivers must use alternate routes during the closure.

Access to Marshall Middle School will remain open for student drop-off.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For project updates or more information, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.