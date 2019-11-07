JANESVILLE

East Milwaukee Street will be closed under the Interstate 90/39 overpass from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, city officials announced.

Work crews will paint the steel girders over the road during this time. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be prohibited, according to a news release.

The Milwaukee Street Route 5 bus will be affected. Bus stops 137 through 140 will be closed, and a temporary stop will be available at the intersection of Pontiac Drive and East Milwaukee Street.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information about the closure, call the I-90/39 Field Office at 608-530-1500. For questions about bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.

To view a map of street closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.