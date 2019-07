JANESVILLE

East Milwaukee Street under Interstate 90/39 will close from 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will be placing deck forms for the southbound bridge over the street.

Access to Marshall Middle School will remain open during the closure.

Work scheduling may change depending on the weather.

For more information, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or the Wisconsin I-39/90 Project Facebook page.