JANESVILLE

East Milwaukee Street will be closed under Interstate 90/39 from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

The street will be closed to accommodate bridge painting.

The police department is asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Drivers should also expect delays on North Pontiac and Mt. Zion avenues, the news release said.

A map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion is available at gazettextra.com/interstate.