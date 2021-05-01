JANESVILLE
One person is dead after their vehicle veered off the street and hit a tree in Janesville’s Courthouse Hill district early Saturday.
Police on Saturday had not released the identity of a person they said was found “unresponsive” in the driver’s-side seat of a vehicle that had hit a tree in the terrace near the intersection of East Court Street and South Atwood Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
An investigation showed the vehicle had been traveling west on East Court Street and was approaching Jackman Street when the driver failed to navigate a curve, the vehicle jumped into the terrace and hit a tree, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.
The person was pinned in the vehicle, and Janesville paramedics assisting with the crash said the person was dead at the scene.
Police believe that speed was a “significant contributor” to the crash, police said.
The identity of the person killed was still being withheld Saturday as police worked to notify family.