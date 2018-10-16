01STOCK_INTERSTATE_LOGO

EDGERTON

The state Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure of ramps Wednesday night at the Interstate 90/39 interchange at highways 51 and 73 north of Edgerton.

According to a release, work on the ramp areas will close the northbound I-90/39 off-ramps to highways 51 and 73 between 8 and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The on-ramp to southbound I-90/39 from Highway 51 and the northbound side of Highway 73 will be closed for work from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

For both closures, alternate routes are required.

The DOT advises motorists to slow down in the work zone and be aware of crews at work.

