Maybe you have an aluminum Christmas tree from the 1950s that you display annually. Or perhaps you bring out an old ornament that hangs in a prominent spot at the top of the tree.
If your Christmas decorations include vintage items with poignant memories or traditions attached, we want to hear from you. We will combine several of the best stories for a Christmas article.
Please email stories to Gazette columnist Anna Marie Lux at amarielux@gazettextra.com by Wednesday, Dec. 12, or mail them to Vintage Christmas, care of Shannon Hebbe, The Gazette, P.O. Box 5001, Janesville, WI 53547. Include your full name, telephone number, community where you live and email address (if you have one) when submitting stories.
