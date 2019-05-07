JANESVILLE

Police are investigating damaged mailboxes on Janesville’s east side, according to Lt. Todd Kleisner.

At 5 a.m., a Gazette newspaper delivery driver reported the damaged mailboxes near Somerset Drive and Windsor Lane. Mailboxes were broken off their posts at various houses in the area.

Police are unclear how the damaged occurred and are still looking for suspects, according to Kleisner.

Anyone with information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also may submit anonymous tips using the P3 tips app on their smartphones.