NEWVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has announced extra patrols to deter drunken drivers Friday and Saturday during the annual Break in the Weather Party.

The event begins Friday at Anchor Bar & Grill in Newville.

The sheriff’s office’s plan is to “enforce state traffic laws and local ordinances to deter people from drinking and driving,” according to a news release.

Deputies also will be on foot patrol in the Newville area, conducting alcohol-compliance checks in taverns and enforcing age limits on liquor sales.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 and report any suspected law violations as soon as possible to ensure swift enforcement action, the release states.

“Selling alcohol is a legitimate business that plays a valid role in our community,” the release states. “... We pride ourselves in being a friendly and proactive sheriff’s office. We are simply asking businesses and people partaking in this event to fulfill their responsibilities in regard to the sale and consumption of alcohol. Let’s work together as a community to ensure a safe outing for all. Thank you for your help!”