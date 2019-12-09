JANESVILLE

A portion of Delavan Drive was shut down Monday evening because of a power line down on the road, emergency communications indicated.

The shutdown affected the 2600 block because of a wire on road, apparently caused by a traffic accident, according to Rock County Communications. The affected area was just west of Interstate 90/39 to Read Road.

An Alliant Energy crew was on scene, and it's possible the street could be reopened by 6:30 p.m., a 911 dispatcher said.

Alliant Energy’s online map showed 304 customers affected, with an estimate that power would be restored by 7 p.m.