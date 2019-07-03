JANESVILLE

Delavan Drive/County O will be closed early next week under Interstate 90/39 for expansion work, according to a state Department of Transportation news alert.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, until 6 p.m. Tueday, July 9. Crews will complete framework for the new southbound bridge over the road.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

For project updates, visit the Wisconsin I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.