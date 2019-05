JANESVILLE

The state Department of Transportation has postponed work on Deerfield Drive in Janesville this week because of weather.

Deerfield Drive had been scheduled for lane closures near Walmart this week for installation of new storm sewer pipes on the street, which runs next to Interstate 90/39.

The announcement did not indicate when work would resume.

For more information, call the I-90/39 project field office at 608-530-5100.