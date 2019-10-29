Daylight-saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 3, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to turn back their clocks one hour at 2 a.m. that day.

Residents also are reminded to check smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors in their homes and ensure they are prepared for winter emergencies.

The sheriff’s office offers these winter prep tips:

Test smoke detectors and replace devices that are more than 10 years old.

Check carbon-monoxide detectors and replace devices that are more than 5 years old. Carbon-monoxide poisoning can occur within minutes. Residents who hear their alarms sound or feel the effects of carbon-monoxide poisoning should go outside and call 911. Poisoning symptoms include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion.

Have furnaces and wood-burning stoves professionally inspected annually.

Check home emergency kits for expired products that need replacing, such as batteries, first-aid supplies and food.

For more information or help with emergency preparedness, call the emergency management bureau at 608-758-8440.