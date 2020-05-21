JANESVILLE

Curb and gutter replacement projects are underway throughout the city through June 30.

Streets will remain open to through traffic while the work occurs, according to a city news release.

Affected streets include:

South Crosby Avenue, from almost 250 feet south of Johnson Street to West Court Street.

Rockport Road, from South Crosby Avenue to South Orchard Street.

Kellogg Avenue, from South Jackson Street to Reuther Way.

Cleveland Avenue, from Kellogg Avenue to Termini N. of Kellogg Avenue.

South Pine Street, from West Conde Street to Schaller Street.

Kensington Street, from South Oakhill Avenue to South Chatham Street.

South Terrace Street, from South Pearl Street to Menard Street.

MacFar Lane, from South Washington Street to South Terrace Street.

Menard Street, from South Pearl Street to South Washington Street.

Apache Drive, from Seminole Road to Cherokee Road.

Seminole Road, from Cherokee Road to Apache Drive.

For more information about curb and gutter work, call the engineering division at 608-755-3162.