JANESVILLE
Curb and gutter replacement projects are underway throughout the city through June 30.
Streets will remain open to through traffic while the work occurs, according to a city news release.
Affected streets include:
- South Crosby Avenue, from almost 250 feet south of Johnson Street to West Court Street.
- Rockport Road, from South Crosby Avenue to South Orchard Street.
- Kellogg Avenue, from South Jackson Street to Reuther Way.
- Cleveland Avenue, from Kellogg Avenue to Termini N. of Kellogg Avenue.
- South Pine Street, from West Conde Street to Schaller Street.
- Kensington Street, from South Oakhill Avenue to South Chatham Street.
- South Terrace Street, from South Pearl Street to Menard Street.
- MacFar Lane, from South Washington Street to South Terrace Street.
- Menard Street, from South Pearl Street to South Washington Street.
- Apache Drive, from Seminole Road to Cherokee Road.
- Seminole Road, from Cherokee Road to Apache Drive.
For more information about curb and gutter work, call the engineering division at 608-755-3162.