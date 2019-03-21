JANESVILLE
Curb and gutter replacement work kicks off Monday, March 25, and is expected to last until April 30, according to a city news release.
Streets will remain open to through traffic while the work takes place.
Streets scheduled for repairs include:
- Blayden Drive, from Park View Drive to Nantucket Drive.
- Bristol Drive, from North Wuthering Hills Drive to Nantucket Drive.
- Brunswick Lane, from Princeton Road to Margate Drive.
- Doubletree Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.
- Excalibur Drive, from Randolph Road to Curry Lane.
- Greenwood Drive, from Morningside Drive to North Wright Road.
- Meadowlark Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.
- Nantucket Drive, from Alpine Drive to Summerhill Drive.
- Shannon Drive, from East Milwaukee Street to Randolph Road.
- Southwyck Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Lyndhurst Drive.
- Valencia Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Bordeaux Drive.
- Wynd Tree Drive, from Nantucket Drive to north of Nantucket Drive.
For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3162.
