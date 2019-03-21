JANESVILLE

Curb and gutter replacement work kicks off Monday, March 25, and is expected to last until April 30, according to a city news release.

Streets will remain open to through traffic while the work takes place.

Streets scheduled for repairs include:

Blayden Drive, from Park View Drive to Nantucket Drive.

Bristol Drive, from North Wuthering Hills Drive to Nantucket Drive.

Brunswick Lane, from Princeton Road to Margate Drive.

Doubletree Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.

Excalibur Drive, from Randolph Road to Curry Lane.

Greenwood Drive, from Morningside Drive to North Wright Road.

Meadowlark Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.

Nantucket Drive, from Alpine Drive to Summerhill Drive.

Shannon Drive, from East Milwaukee Street to Randolph Road.

Southwyck Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Lyndhurst Drive.

Valencia Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Bordeaux Drive.

Wynd Tree Drive, from Nantucket Drive to north of Nantucket Drive.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3162.