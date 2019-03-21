01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE

Curb and gutter replacement work kicks off Monday, March 25, and is expected to last until April 30, according to a city news release.

Streets will remain open to through traffic while the work takes place.

Streets scheduled for repairs include:

  • Blayden Drive, from Park View Drive to Nantucket Drive.
  • Bristol Drive, from North Wuthering Hills Drive to Nantucket Drive.
  • Brunswick Lane, from Princeton Road to Margate Drive.
  • Doubletree Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.
  • Excalibur Drive, from Randolph Road to Curry Lane.
  • Greenwood Drive, from Morningside Drive to North Wright Road.
  • Meadowlark Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.
  • Nantucket Drive, from Alpine Drive to Summerhill Drive.
  • Shannon Drive, from East Milwaukee Street to Randolph Road.
  • Southwyck Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Lyndhurst Drive.
  • Valencia Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Bordeaux Drive.
  • Wynd Tree Drive, from Nantucket Drive to north of Nantucket Drive.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3162.

