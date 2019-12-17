JANESVILLE

A section of County A east of Janesville will be shut down until at least Thursday, Rock County Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson said Tuesday afternoon.

County workers at 2:30 p.m. were closing County A between Tarrant Road and Emerald Grove Road because of a culvert failure.

The collapse occurred Tuesday, and crews plan to begin work Wednesday. The road will be opened as soon as work is complete.

Jorgenson said the goal is to have the road open by Thursday, but complications could push completion to Friday.

A portion of the culvert settled about 6 inches when one of the beams failed. Jorgenson said depressions in the road and lack of stability are a safety concern.