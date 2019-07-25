JANESVILLE

A two-car crash on Milton Avenue is slowing down southbound traffic in the Creston Park Mall area, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

At 9:13 p.m., it appeared a car was traveling north on Milton Avenue when it attempted to turn left onto Newman Street, according to a Gazette photographer at the scene. A southbound car struck the side of the turning car, causing it to roll over into the parking lot of Wisconsin Auto Title Loans, 1421 Milton Ave., the photographer said.

Two injuries were reported.

One southbound lane is closed. Northbound lanes were not affected.

This story may be updated.