JANESVILLE

A semi-vs.-car crash that closed Interstate 90/39 north of Janesville on Friday evening led to one person being flown from the scene for medical care, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident at mile marker 169.6 occurred at about 5:39 p.m., according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

While one lane was closed to start off, a follow-up alert said northbound lanes were closed by the incident and the southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 168.

Responding crews were still working in the area after 9 p.m., according to state patrol.

Large backups were reported on the interstate.

The alert suggested an alternate route for northbound traffic by exiting and going west on Highway 14 and then north on Highway 51 back to the interstate.

This story was updated at 9:20 p.m. Friday to include more information about the reported injury.