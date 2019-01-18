An impending winter storm has caused many area postponements in area high school athletic schedules.

The Big Eight Conference boys basketball game between crosstown rivals Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker has been postponed to Saturday night. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

According to the Big Eight website, the Showcase wrestling tournament has not been postponed. But Parker wrestling coach Shane Fleming told The Gazette the Janesville teams will not be allowed to travel to Madison for the event.

Parker's boys swim dual meet at Sun Prairie has been postponed.

The following is Friday night's original schedule, with postponements, time changes and makeup dates as of 3:30 p.m. Friday:

Boys Basketball

Waterford at Badger, 7 p.m. (MOVED UP TO 5:30 p.m.)

Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. (MOVED UP TO 6 p.m.)

Wilmot at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.

Milton vs. Sauk Prairie, at Waunakee, POSTPONED

Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker, POSTPONED TO SATURDAY, 7:15 P.M.

Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, POSTPONED

Edgerton at Turner, POSTPONED TO SATURDAY

Girls Basketball

Wilmot at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m. (MOVED UP TO 5:30 p.m.)

Badger at Waterford, 7 p.m. (MOVED UP TO 5:30 p.m.)

McFarland at Whitewater, POSTPONED TO FEB. 5

Jefferson at Brodhead, POSTPONED TO JAN. 28

Clinton at Big Foot, POSTPONED TO FEB. 9

Turner at Evansville, POSTPONED TO FEB. 5

East Troy at Edgerton, POSTPONED TO JAN. 21

Wrestling

Big Eight Showcase, at Madison East, 6:30 p.m. (Matches involving Janesville and Beloit teams postponed)

Girls Hockey

Rock County at Green Bay East, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Swim

Janesville Parker, Middleton at Sun Prairie, POSTPONED