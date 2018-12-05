JANESVILLE
The east entrance and parking lot of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 10, according to a news release.
The closure is part of the courthouse security project and is expected to last until July 4, 2019. Visitors should use the west entrance. Alternate parking will be available on St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the release.
Residents are encouraged to mail property tax payments and use online resources to avoid congestion during the closure.
For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us.
