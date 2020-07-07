JANESVILLE

A federal appeals court has decided that some restrictions on Wisconsin elections are OK, but the changes are not yet in effect, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week in a case that had been on appeal since 2016.

It ruled that Wisconsin can restrict the times for early voting to 14 days before an election, and it restored a requirement that people must live in a district for 28 days before they can vote. The current minimum residency requirement is 10 days.

The court also found emailing and faxing absentee ballots is unconstitutional, except for military and overseas voters.

All the new laws were authored by Republicans, who said the rules make voting fairer, while Democrats decried them as attempts to suppress voting.

Tollefson said she has heard from the state Attorney General’s Office that the changes don’t go into effect until the court issues a “mandate” based on its rulings, and the court is likely to do so July 21.

That means, for example, that right now, someone who has lived in the state for more than 10 but fewer than 28 days could request an absentee ballot, have it sent by email, and vote in the Aug. 11 primary election.

Everything changes after the court issues its mandate.

Tollefson said the new rule will restrict in-person early voting to 14 days before an election. That’s something most Rock County municipal clerks had already decided to do. But in previous elections, different municipalities had offered early voting for three or four weeks, Tollefson said.

Tollefson said the decision to limit early voting to two weeks was influenced by the fact that so many people have requested to vote by mail because of coronavirus concerns. It’s a good bet that many of the mailed-in ballots will come from people who previously voted early, she said.

About 14,000 voters have requested that they receive ballots in the mail for the rest of the year, Tollefson said, and many more are expected to request to vote by mail on Aug. 11 or in the Nov. 3 general election.

Rock County has 85,000 to 87,000 registered voters, Tollefson said, but the number likely will go up ahead of the Nov. 3 voting because it’s a presidential election year.