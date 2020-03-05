JANESVILLE
A couple received a voicemail Wednesday from someone who said he was a Rock County Sheriff’s Office detective, but the call was fake, the sheriff’s office said.
The message was left with a couple who live north of Madison, according to a sheriff's office report.
It contained a request for a return call from the wife, Sgt. Clint Rowley said.
Rowley said it wasn’t clear what the caller wanted, but the suspicion is that it was an attempt to obtain personal information as part of a scam.
The message came from a 608 area code number. A deputy called the number and encountered an automated phone tree with a message saying it was the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
The deputy selected one of the phone-tree options and was connected with a “Detective Scott,” whose heavily accented voice was difficult to hear, according to the release.
Rowley said he didn't know what kind of accent the person had.
“Our deputy tried to speak with this 'detective,' but they hung up,” the release says.
The phone number was disconnected by Thursday, and it appears it was an internet phone line not from the area, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office recommends that anyone who receives a suspicious call like this should not give out personal information and should report it to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office by calling Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.
Call the same number to verify that someone who is calling is from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.