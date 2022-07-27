County X road work planned for week of Aug. 1 Gazette staff Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKHORNRoad work on County X is planned to begin Monday, Aug. 1, according to a Walworth County Public Works news release.Crews will apply Reclamite to sections of County X to seal the asphalt and protect the road, according to the news release.Improvements will be made to sections of County X from:The Rock County line east to Wise Road.Village of Darien limits east to County K.St. Lawrence Drive east to Creek Road.Traffic will reduce to one lane and crew members with flags will direct vehicles, according to the news release.The project is expected to take four to five days to complete. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/293/Public-Works. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville's Campbell fulfills lifelong dream by signing with San Diego Padres Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Janesville man argues nude child photos were legal, didn't show sex acts Death notices for July 25, 2022 Death notices for July 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form