BELOIT

The County X/Hart Road on-ramp to Interstate 43 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, June 3, until June 17, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

Crews will make modifications of the roundabout truck aprons during the two-week closure. Work is weather dependent and might change.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and remain alert for crew members and equipment in the area.

For project updates and information, visit www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project or www.i39-90.wi.gov.