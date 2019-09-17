JANESVILLE

County O/Delavan Drive will be closed under Interstate 90/39 for bridge work from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, the state Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Workers will remove part of the southbound Interstate bridge during this time, according to a news release.

Motorists should drive cautiously through the work zone and are encouraged to use alternate routes, according to the release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

View a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion at gazettextra.com/interstate.