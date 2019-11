JANESVILLE

County O/Delavan Drive will close from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, under the Interstate 90/39 bridge, according to a state Department of Transportation construction news release.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure, according to the release.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate Expansion Project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.