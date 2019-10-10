MILTON

County M will be closed under Interstate 90/39 from Monday, Oct. 14, through Wednesday, Oct. 23, for bridge work, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will remove the framework on the new southbound Interstate bridge during this time. Detours on highways 59 and 51 will be posted, according to a news release.

Emergency access will remain open for police, fire and EMS vehicles, according to the release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.