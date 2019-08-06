MILTON

County M is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, under Interstate 90/30 west of Milton, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Construction crews will install drainage pipes and set girders for the bridge crossing over County M, according to a news release.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously and be alert for crew members and equipment in the area.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on the I-90/39 expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.