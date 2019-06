MILTON

A portion of County M will close under Interstate 90/39 starting Thursday, June 27, until mid-July, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will remove the southbound Interstate bridge before future reconstruction and expansion. The project is weather dependent and could change.

Access will be available for emergency vehicles. Motorists should use alternate routes.

For more information or updates, visit www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project or www.i39-90.wi.gov.