Most county facilities are closed today due to inclement weather, according to a county administrator news release.

All county facilities except public safety and 24-hour operations will be closed Monday, Jan. 28. Facilities remaining operational include the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications Center, Rock Haven, Department of Public Works, medical examiner’s office, Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Youth Services Center and on-call services in the Human Services Department.

Employees deemed essential for operation should report to work or call to their work site if unable to report. All other employees are not expected to report to work, according to the release.

Jury selection scheduled for today is also canceled. Jurors should now report to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 29, according to the release.

